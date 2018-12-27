'The Accidental Prime Minister': Congress demands special screening prior to release

MH youth congress demanded for spl screening of movie ACCIDENTAL PM #AccidentalPrimeMinister before release. Odisha Youth cong is also supporting the same @LMoharathyIYC pic.twitter.com/QGLfHG4db1

In a letter to the makers of the film, the party's Maharashtra youth wing has raised objections to the "incorrect presentation of the facts" and has demanded a special screening of the film to ensure that none of the scenes is factually incorrect.

The trailer of the film was released earlier today.

"Looking at the trailer of the movie it is understood that the facts have been played with and presented in an incorrect manner with regards to Ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress Party to malign the image of Congress Party which is not acceptable to us," the statement read.

The statement also warned the makers of the film against releasing the movie without a prior screening and review by the party. "If the said movie is released without prior screening for our office bearers and without making necessary changes recommended by us, it will be understood that you are doing this deliberately and we have other options open to stop the screening of the same across India," the statement concluded.

'The Accidental Prime Minister' revolves around Singh's life, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government and is based on the book of the same name written by Sanjaya Baru, Singh's advisor.

Helmed by debutant Vijay Gutte and written by Hansal Mehta, the flick is slated to release on January 11, 2019.