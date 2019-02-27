Vishal wants Rajinikanth and Kamal to come together for Lok Sabha elections

Tamil Film Producers Council’s President and Nadigar Sangam’s General Secretary Vishal has requested Tamil cinema’s veteran superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to come together for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as it would be a game changer in Tamil Nadu politics.





“I wish Rajini sir and kamal sir come together. Not for Nadigar sangam show. Not for any star reception.Not for any multistarrer. Not for anythin but 2019 Loksabha. Yes. It will be a game changer”, tweeted Vishal.



Recently, Rajinikanth wished Kamal Haasan on the latter’s political party Makkal Needhi Maiam’s first year anniversary. In his reply, Kamal said that if good people like Rajinikanth are on his side, he would win all the forty seats in Lok Sabha elections. But Rajinikanth had already said that he will neither be contesting in Lok Sabha elections nor support any other political parties.

