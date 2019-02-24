‘Astounding Bhagavad Gita’: PM Modi to unveil ‘largest sacred text to ever be printed’

[India], Feb 23 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the ‘Astounding Bhagavad Gita’, said to be the largest copy of the sacred text to be printed, on February 26 at the ISKCON Temple and Cultural Centre in East of Kailash here.

The book, which measures 2.8m x 2m (closed) and weighs 800 kg, is touted to be the largest Bhagavad Gita to be ever printed.

Prime Minister Modi will be joined by Gopal Krishna Goswami, and other dignitaries from India and abroad.

“Among many things that attract the world towards India, a central part of it is our culture and deep philosophical knowledge. ISKCON is engaged in many spiritual and social activities in India and around the world," said Yudhistir Govinda Das, National Communications Director of ISKCON.

"We also try to do our part in promoting Indian culture and knowledge which is aptly represented as the Bhagavad Gita. This particular edition is an emblem to represent these values of India and serve as beacon of peace and goodwill for the years to come,” he said. “The ‘Astounding Bhagavad Gita’ comprises of 670 pages which covers the original 700 Sanskrit verses along with the commentary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada (ISKCON’s Founder-Acharya), for a total of one acre of printed matter,” ISKCON said in a staement. With an artistic touch of eighteen exquisite paintings and an innovative elegant layout, the book “has been “printed in Milan, Italy on YUPO synthetic paper so as to make it untearable and waterproof,” it said. Yudhistir said, “While there are other bigger books, the 'Astounding Bhagavad Gita' is the largest principle sacred text to ever be printed. A team of ISKCON devotees from various countries worked round the clock for months to produce this Gita as offering to Srila Prabhupada and the tradition of Sanatana Dharma which have taught us compassion, service and a connection with the Supreme Lord.” Prime Minister Modi will also address the audience comprising spiritual leaders, diplomats, social leaders, scholars along with devotees and members of ISKCON from around the world who have gathered to witness the occasion. (ANI)