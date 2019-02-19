‘Maha-milawat’ or ‘maha-bhay’: Ahmed Patel takes a dig at BJP-Shiv Sena alliance

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘maha-milawat’ (grand impurity) remark over the Opposition’s grand alliance in Lok Sabha, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Monday took a jibe at the BJP and Shiv Sena’s alliance in Maharashtra and asked whether it is ‘maha-milawat’ or ‘maha-bhay’ (grand fear).

Patel poked fun at BJP in a post on Twitter in Hindi which roughly translates to, “First Bihar, then Maharashtra and now Tamil Nadu, one after another, BJP is forming an alliance. The ‘grand question’ – Is it ‘maha-milawat’ or ‘maha-bhay’.”

His comments came after BJP and Shiv Sena formally announced an alliance in Mumbai ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Also, several media reports have suggested that BJP is likely to form an alliance with AIADMK in Tamil Nadu for the general elections. In a joint press conference in Mumbai alongside BJP president Amit Shah and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis formally announced an alliance between Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party for both Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections. Fadnavis stated that Shiv Sena will fight on 23 seats and BJP on 25 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In his tweet, Patel indirectly took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to a debate on motion of thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha earlier this month. At that time, the Prime Minister had hit out at the Opposition parties which are making efforts to forge an anti-BJP coalition for Lok Sabha elections, terming it as “maha milawat (grand impurity)" which will "never" come to power. “People know what happens when a coalition government comes to power. Ab toh maha milawat hone wala hai. Leking yahan pahunchne wale nahi hai (Now there is going to be a grand impurity. But it will not get power),” Prime Minister Modi had said. (ANI)