‘Mahagathbandhan’ will make a clean sweep in LS polls in Bihar, says former Speaker Meira Kumar

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar on Saturday said the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) would make a clean sweep in the coming Lok Sabha polls in Bihar.

Talking to media persons after meeting former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), Kumar said: “Mahagathbandhan is going to sweep the elections.”

Rashtriya Loktantrik Samata Party (RLSP) leader and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, who also met Yadav, said: “The talks about Mahagathbandhan are going in the right direction. A lot of things have been finalised about seat sharing, which I cannot reveal right now.”

Talking about Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics, Meira Kumar said: “It was long overdue. Priyanka’s entry into politics is a welcome move.” Reacting to Bihar Minister Vinod Narayan Jha’s remark in which he called Priyanka "a very beautiful face" who had no political achievement to her credit, Kumar said: “This is a very indecent language. Such words should not be used by a politician.” When asked to comment on her meeting with Yadav, she said: “I had come to RIMS to meet Lalu Prasad. Both of us are politicians. It is, therefore, obvious that we had a discussion about political situation. However, as of now I will not be able to share any details of our conversation.” (ANI)