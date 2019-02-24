‘Upset’ over UP BJP Prez’s behaviour, Apna Dal calls meeting of national and state leaders

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): Amidst tension in ties with the BJP, Apna Dal (S), has called a meeting of all its state and national leaders in Lucknow on February 28.

Apna Dal (S) national president Ashish Kumar said, “We will decide our action plan for the upcoming general election of 2019 in the meeting.” He complained that the behaviour of UP BJP president with allies is not appropriate.

“We placed a request in front of the national leaders of BJP for a change in his behaviour or changing dyanamics. We gave them time till February 20 to interfere in the matter and come up with a solution. Unfortunately, they failed to do so,” he said.

The party is keeping all the options open. He claimed that Apna Dal played a very important role in consolidating the Dalit section of the society in favour of the alliance. Ashish further alleged that their demands regarding the Dalit reservation in the government sector have not been addressed until now. “There is a section of state BJP which doesn’t want us to stay within the alliance”, he said. But, he also expressed hope that the situation may change if the central BJP leadership interferes in the matter. Apna Dal joined NDA before 2014 elections. The party contested 2014 general elections alongside the BJP. Together, they won 73 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. (ANI)