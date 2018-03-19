‪Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta attends Pantanjali event, NCP protests

Mumbai: The National Congress Party on Sunday shouted slogans and protested against the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta at an event in Solapur.





The event was organised to promote products of Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved.





The women members of NCP protested outside the venue and demanded to know why a market was available for Patanjali products but was not being done for women's self-help groups (SHGs).



Police said that the women protesters were detained for a while and then released. No case has been registered them.

Amruta Fadnavis during her speech at the event claimed that people had 'blind faith' on Patanjali products and that the revenue generated is helping the nation.

Actor-turned-politician and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini was also present at the programme.