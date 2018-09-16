1 Arrested In CBSE Topper's Gang-Rape In Haryana

Gurgaon: Police officials have arrested one of the alleged accused in the Rewari gangrape case of a 19-year-old that reportedly took place at a village in Haryana's Mahendragarh district on Wednesday. The alleged accused is the owner of the tubewell near which the crime took place.

Speaking to the news reporting agency ANI today, the mother of the gang-rape survivor said that some officials had come to her on Saturday to offer her a compensatory cheque of Rs 2 lakh. She reportedly denied and returned the same on Sunday while demanding justice and not compensation. It had been five days and none of the accused had been arrested until the time she spoke to the agency.

She added that she wants the accused to be hung to death. The police had reportedly also scolded, cursed and misbehaved with her and the survivor as well, she told ANI. Some officials came yesterday to give me a compensation cheque. I am returning it today, as we want justice & not money. It has now been 5 days & none of the accused have been arrested till now: Mother of Rewari gangrape victim #Haryana pic.twitter.com/fRYGuTP7oj — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2018 This is big breakthrough in the case after the survivor's mother's statement on the Rewari gangrape case. A Special Investigation Team released the photographs of the three prime accused in this case. One of the main accused identified as Pankaj reportedly happens to be a defence personnel serving for the Indian Army in Rajasthan. The man has not returned to Kota where he was stationed while an arrest warrant was issued against him. The victim is a second-year college student, had been an academic topper in her Class XII board examination and had received award by the President. It was on Wednesday, the girl was kidnapped by the rapists while she was on her way to her coaching class. They allegedly drugged her and later dragged to a field where she was allegedly gang-raped by close to 12 men near a tubewell.