[India], June 7 (ANI): One CoBRA personnel on Thursday got killed in an encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand's Saraikela district.

One police personnel has also sustained injuries.

The encounter took place when troops of 209 CoBRA battalion and Jharkhand Police were combing the area under a Search and Destroy Operation.

Heavy firing is underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)