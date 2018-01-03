1 hacked to death, five injured in Tripura

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): A man was hacked to death and five others were injured in Tripura after they were attacked by their mentally deranged relative with a machete, said police on Wednesday.

Tripura DGP A K Shukla said, "The attacker was a mentally disturbed man and a relative of the victims. He attacked them with 'dao' (machete) last night in which one died and five others were injured. Two of them were in a serious condition."

The incident took place last night at around 8.45 pm in bordering Rajnagar under P R Bari police station of South Tripura district.

The deceased has been identified as Amulya Malakar. Police took the accused, Gopal Malakar, in its custody and launched an investigation into the matter.(ANI)