1 injured in Mumbai's Navrang studio fire

[India], Jan 19 (ANI): A fire officer was injured while dousing the flames on the fourth floor of the Navrang Studio in Mumbai's Lower Parel on Friday.

About 12 firefighting vehicles were engaged in bringing the fire under control, said official sources.

"This building has not been functional for nearly 20 years now. The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building. Operations are still underway," Deputy Chief Fire Officer R Chaudhary told reporters here.

While the cause of the fire that broke out late last night is not yet known, it is said that the condition of the building is poor, and can collapse at any time.

This incident comes less than a month after around 14 people were killed and 12 suffered critical injuries in the massive Kamala Mills compound fire, which is in the same locality, on December 29, 2017. Further details are awaited. (ANI)