1 ITBP personnel dead, 24 injured in J-K bus accident

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel was killed and 24 others sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge near Khooni Nala area on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district on Monday.

The injured passengers have been rushed to Ramban district hospital for treatment, while those who were critically injured are being evacuated to Jammu via chopper.

"We have rescued 24 persons with injuries and one has been killed. We are evacuating seriously injured to Jammu via chopper. 35 persons were travelling in the bus," said Ramban Deputy Commissioner Showkat Aijaz.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)