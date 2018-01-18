1 jawan killed, 1 injured as Pak targets LoC posts in J-K

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): Heavy firing is underway here in RS Pura sector since 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the sector said on Thursday.

"The firing was initiated by Pakistan since 11 p.m. on Wednesday, in which one Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was killed and another one injured. The firing is still underway," RS Pura sector SDM Naresh Kumar told ANI.

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) here on Wednesday night.

This comes less than two days after four Pakistani soldiers were killed by the Indian Army in the cross-border firing initiated by the former in Poonch sector.

On a related note, three civilians have been reportedly been injured in the fresh round of firing. (ANI)