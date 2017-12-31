1 jawan killed in terrorist attack on CRPF camp

One jawan has lost his life in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at a CRPF training center in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, on Sunday morning.

The other two jawans who were reportedly injured are out of danger now.

At least two militants are reportedly holed up in one building block. With the daybreak, more troops have been called in to neutralise the terrorists. The buildings in the nearby area have also been evacuated.

Earlier, the terrorists first lobbed grenades and then began indiscriminate firing and entered the training centre in Awantipora.

The militants managed to enter the camp at around 2.10 AM. "Fidayeen managed to enter Lethpora camp at 2.10 AM. As per report, two of our men got injured during initial intrusion from J&K Police Commando training area side. There is quite possibility of similar type of attack on other camp also," said the CRPF. Encounter is underway. Further details are awaited..(ANI)