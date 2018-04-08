1 killed, 1 injured as car of BJP MLA's son collides with bike

[India], Apr. 08 (ANI): One police personnel lost his life and one was injured after a motorbike they were travelling on was hit by a car on April 7.

The car was allegedly being driven by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Alexander Laloo Hek's son.

The two-wheeler was ridden by Probin D. Sangma (38), a prison guard with pillion rider Probat R Marak from 1st MLP battalion.

While Probin D. Sangma was declared brought dead at the Shillong Civil Hospital, the pillion rider's condition is stated to be critical. (ANI)