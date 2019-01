[India], Jan 4 (ANI): One person was killed and 15 others were injured in a pile-up of several vehicles due to dense fog on the National Highway 28 in Muzaffarpur on Friday morning.

The injured people have been rushed to the hospital for the medical treatment.

Earlier on Thursday, several people sustained injuries in a pile-up of 25 vehicles because of dense fog on the Kanjhawala-Bawana road of outer Delhi. (ANI)