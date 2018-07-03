1 killed, 2 injured after 30-feet-wall falls on a house in Thane

[India], July 3 (ANI): One person was killed while two others were injured after a 30-feet-wall collapsed and fell on a house nearby on Monday night.

The incident took place near Hanuman Temple at Ghodbunder Road in Thane.

Police, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), 1 emergency tender, 1 rescue vehicle and 1 JCB are present at the spot. People in 5 adjacent houses have been evacuated.

Earlier in the day, part of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) collapsed in Mumbai's Andheri West, injuring six people in the incident.

The Gokhale bridge, that connects Andheri East and Andheri West, collapsed on the tracks near Andheri Station. (ANI)