1 killed, 2 injured after being run over by train in Lucknow

[India] Apr 23(ANI): One person died and two others were severely injured after being hit by a train at Harauni railway station in Lucknow's Banthra on Monday morning.

The incident took place after the train platform was suddenly changed at the station, causing panic among the passengers.

Angry passengers vandalised the train after the accident, making the railway staff hostage for the negligence.

Railway officials have given an assurance of taking action against the guilty employee after the investigation is done.

In the meantime, Up Line of Kanpur-Lucknow rail division is affected. (ANI)