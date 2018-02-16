1 millon students watch as PM Modi holds 'pariksha par charcha' to address exam queries

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an interactive session with school and college students today to discuss the importance of stress-free exams.

The session “Pariksha Par Charcha” was be aired in all CBSE-affiliated schools.

PM Modi insisted that the students should not be worried while answering exams and even charted a ‘guide’ for students on how to approach exams like a ‘warrior’.

Modi's interaction was broadcast live on Doordarshan, All India Radio, YouTube and various government websites, which students have been asked to watch, NDTV reported.

"I would like to thank my teachers for whom I am still a student. They inspired me to keep student in me alive," PM Modi said.

"Keep yourself in mind while sitting for exams. You decide your future not others. Self confidence comes by challenging ourselves and working hard. We should always think of bettering ourselves.In addition to the right skills and the means, what a student needs is self-confidence." he added.

"Saraswati is worshipped regularly but still on the day of examination we remember Hanuman ji, why? Because we fear," Modi stated.

"I have read Vivekanand, Aham Brahmasavi. they say don't think your self any less. they inspired self confidence. the thing he always said is there 33 crore gods and goddess, They will bless you," Modi said.

When asked about how to maintain self-confidence, he said, "Self-confidence is very important. It's not a pill or herb. There is no tablet that can be consumed for instant confidence. We have to build it every day."

PM Modi, who was "happy to see the wide range of comments and questions" tweeted, "Students, parents and teachers are also sharing their experiences, which is wonderful. Do keep writing on MyGov or the Open Forum on the NM Mobile App."

The book is a collection of anecdotes from the prime minister's growing up years.

The event comes days after the launch of PM Modi's book 'Exam Warriors' that talks about staying motivated during examinations and tackling exam-related stress.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar was also be present along with MoS in the HRD Ministry Upendra Kushwaha.

All set for #ParikshaPeCharcha. Several students to interact with PM @narendramodi during the programme, which will begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/FufdrTfV1P — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 16, 2018

In last year’s “Mann Ki Baat”, his first for 2017, he asked students to “treat exams like festivals” and urged them not to take too much stress.

“A happy mind is the secret of a good mark sheet,” he had said. He also cited the example of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, who had once revealed that he had tried to join the Air Force and failed, but that did not stop him from becoming a brilliant scientist.