1 soldier killed in a training incident

[India], Feb. 12 (ANI): One soldier was killed, while four others were injured after a shaped charge exploded accidentally during the demolition firing in Pokharan by an Engineer Regiment of Indian Army, on Monday.

"Today, during the demolition firing, being conducted in Pokharan by an Engineer Regiment of Indian Army, as part of its Annual Training Firing Practice, a shaped charge exploded accidentally, resulting in an unfortunate fatal casualty of one soldier and injuring four others," informed Defence spokesperson Lt Col Manish Ojha today.

According to defence spokesperson Ojha, all injured have been evacuated by air to Military Hospital Jodhpur, while an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. (ANI)