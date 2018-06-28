10 BSF Jawans going to J-K on army special train go missing

[India], June 28 (ANI): Ten Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers on Wednesday went missing from a special army train between Bardhaman and Dhanbad railway stations.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged by their commander at the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mughalsarai stating the jawans were "absent without leave."

"83 BSF jawans were going to Jammu and Kashmir in a special train. Out of them, 10 jawans went missing somewhere in between Dhanbad and Bardhaman without informing their commander. We have filed an absconding report and have started investigating the matter," Jitendra Kumar Yadav, Sub Inspector, GRP Mughalsarai said.

The special train left for Samba Sector in Jammu with 83 soldiers in West Bengal. During a halt at Mughalsarai railway station, the soldiers were counted and it was found out that ten were missing. The police is investigating the matter. (ANI)