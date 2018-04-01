10 dead as hotel building collapses in Indore

Indore: As many as 10 people were killed after a four-storey building collapsed here in Sarwate area on Saturday night.





Rescue operations are underway in the area and police personnel are attempting to pull out those feared trapped under the rubbles.





The building, which hosts a hotel and lodge, collapsed around 9:20 p.m., following which police personnel were deployed for rescue operations.





As per Indore Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Harinarayan Mishra, a car rammed into the building, which is believed to be extremely old. Soon after the collision, the building collapsed, leaving ten dead and three critically injured.



According to the police, nearly 20 people are feared trapped under the debris.

Further details are awaited.