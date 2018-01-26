10 facts that make India's 69th Republic Day celebrations special

The Indian Army’s T-90 tank (Bhishma), Ballway Machine Pikate (II/IIK), Brahmos Missile System, Weapon Locating Radar (Swathi), Bridge Laying Tank T-72, Mobile Base Transceiver Station and Akash Weapon System were also showcased at the parade. Image: DD News/Twitter

: India gears up to celebrate its 69th Republic Day. The day honours the date on which the Constitution of India came into force on 26 January 1950 replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India.

However not many people aware about the significance of this day, it is just not one day holiday, there is lot of significance behind this day of celebration.

. It was at 10:18 AM on January 26, 1950 that the Constitution of India came into force and India formally became a Republic.

. India has the longest written Constitution in the world, incorporating 448 Articles in 22 Parts, 12 Schedules and 97 Amnedments.

. This Constitution is hand-written and not printed. The original Constitution of India was hand-written by Prem Behari Narain Raizada. There are just two original copies of the country written in Hindi and English. They have been preserved in helium-filled cases in the Parliament of India. Photo-lithographic copies of these are in circulation and only 1,000 copies have been written till date.

. Two hundred and eighty four members of the Constituent Assembly, including fifteen women, signed the hand-written document on January 24, 1950 and it came into force two days later, i.e. on January 26.

. The Assembly gathered for 166 days, spread over two years. It took Dr B. R. Ambedkar two years, 11 months and 17 days to draft the final version of the Constitution of India.

. It was raining on the day the Constitution was signed, and it was considered a good omen by those who signed the document.

. Republic Day celebrations are spread over three days. The Beating Retreat ceremony on the January 29 marks an end to the celebrations.

. India's motto, 'Satyameva Jayate', has been taken from the Mandukya Upanishad, from the Atharva Veda. The motto was selected by Madan Mohan Malaviya. It was translated into Hindi by Abid Ali in 1911.

. Every year, India's military might and cultural diversity are showcased in the Republic Day parade on Rajpath. This year will see the ASEAN flag flying high, besides a motorcycle contingent of women BSF personnel for the first time.

. Dr Rajendra Prasad took oath in the Durbar Hall of the government house as India’s first president. Flag was hoisted in the Irwin Stadium on 26 Jan 1950. This was the first Republic Day Celebration and President Sukarno of Indonesia was the chief guest.