10 farmers injured after police fire tear gas to control crowd in Bhavnagar

[India] Apr 1 (ANI): About 60 farmers were detained and 10 were injured after the police fired tear gas shells to control the crowd in Bhavnagar's Padva on Sunday.

The farmers were protesting against Gujarat Power Corporation Limited for taking away their land.

Raising slogans, the local head of a farmers' group alleged that the police manhandled the protesters, including women and children, and fired tear gas shells and used baton.

Addressing the media, The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bhavnagar said, "700 police personnel were deployed, 40 tear gas shells were fired. We will talk with the farmers on the issue."

According to reports, The Gujarat Power Corporation Limited had acquired over 3,000 acres of land from about 1,200 farmers across 12 villages under the Ghogha taluka in Bhavnagar around 20 years ago, to set up its proposed lignite plant. However, the company had not moved to build the plant in the area. The land had remained in the possession of the farmers who were cultivating it and recently took to opposing the company's bid to take possession of the land. (ANI)