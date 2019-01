[India], Jan 1 (ANI): At least ten people were injured after a jeep rolled down a hill on Chhatri-Gatu road in Mandi district on Tuesday.

No deaths have been reported so far. All the injured have been shifted to hospital.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

This is not the first time that an accident has taken place in the hill state.

On December 27 last year, 35 school children were wounded when a bus in which they were travelling plunged into a gorge in Kangra district. (ANI)