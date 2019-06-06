10 killed, 6 injured in road accident in Gujarat

[India], May 21 (ANI): At least 10 people were killed and six others were seriously injured in a road mishap in the district on Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the tragedy took place due to a collision among a tanker, a truck and a pick-up van near Gambhira village of Anklav Tehsil of the district.

All the deceased were residents of Borsad Tehsil of the district. They were going towards Anand in a pick-up van when this terrible accident took place. They were employed in a private company near Vadodara.

As soon as the news of the incident was reported, the local police, SP of Anand district and District Collector reached the spot. All the injured were admitted to hospitals in Vadodara and Borsad. Local police are investigating the matter. (ANI)