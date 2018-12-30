10 killed in road accident in Gujarat

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): As many as 10 people were killed when the car in which they were travelling was sandwiched between two trucks in Kutch on Sunday morning.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has expressed his condolences and sympathies to the family members of the deceased and asked the District Collector to extend all support to them.

The mishap took place between Gandhidham and Bhachau in Kutch. "Their vehicle was got crushed between two trucks in a road accident on Bhachau-Kandla Highway," said the police. (ANI)