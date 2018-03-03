10 naxals killed in encounter on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

[India], Mar. 03 (ANI): In an anti-Naxal operation by Telangana and Chhattisgarh state police, at least 10 naxals, including six women, were killed on Friday in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

"Telangana Police's Greyhounds swooped on a Naxal camp in the district in which a personnel of the elite force also lost his life. The bodies of the Naxals and martyred Greyhound have been taken to Bhadrachalam in Telangana by an IAF chopper for post-mortem," officials said.

"Two naxal bodies have been identified, one as Sanjeev, who is a Deputy Commander, action team member and Pedda Budri (female cadre), protection team member of top naxal leader Hari Bhushan. While Susheel Kumar, a junior commando of the Greyhounds, scummed to his injuries," they added.

Three other police personnel were also injured and airlifted. Police recovered an AK-47, an SLR rifle, five INSAS rifles, one .303 rifle, a pistol, a Sony wireless set, three laptops, detonators, Rs 41,000 in cash, and other explosive materials and literature from the site. "The incident took place near Pujari Kanker area of Bijapur. A joint team of Telangana and Chhattisgarh Police on specific information carried out this operation," Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Garg told ANI. "10 naxals have been killed. We have recovered automatic weapons and other ammunitions. It was a very successful operations," Garg added. Although the identity of eight naxal bodies are not yet known, officials believes that some top naxal leaders could be among those killed. According to media reports, the encounter site was close to the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in Telangana. Among the naxals who have been killed, top leader Hari Bhushan alias Jagan, State Committee Secretary of the group and another key leader Chukka Rao has been killed in the attack. However, the officials are yet to confirm it. According to reports, Hari Bhushan's wife Samakka has also been killed in the encounter. Hari Bhushan was carrying a bounty of Rs. 30 lakh on his head and was an accused in at least 50 criminal cases. (ANI)