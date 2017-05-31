10 Para (SF) - Mustafas of Desert Warfare

"Mussoorie main honeymoon manane walon ko pata chale ki IMA mein loha ban raha hai'

(Let all honeymooners in Mussorie know that the IMA casts 'iron')

This is one of many punch lines that drill instructors at the Indian Military Academy frequently boast to push gentleman cadets who aspire to become officers of the Indian Army. These words may be very well be true and they may in fact be making 'iron'. But the real steel is cast somewhere else – in the Special Forces battalions of the Indian Army.

The Special Forces unit are one of the most ruthless, dangerous and determined killing machines on the planet earth; men of steel whose physical and mental toughness is beyond imagination. They are just 4,500 selected men out of 1.25 million strong Indian Army. Why so few? Because there is no recruitment rally for any of 10 Special Forces battalions, because each one of them (jawans and officers alike) are volunteers from other units of the Indian Army; since 90 per cent of the candidates who volunteer for SF fail during probation and those who finally join the SF units are treated as Field Marshal Montgomery put it 'men apart, every man an emperor'.

My first encounter with the SF was in Agra way back in 2001. During a dinner, one of my friends, who had just passed out of IMA, asked then Major Rajesh Shyoran, Sena Medal of SF, "Sir, just like you I want to earn the maroon beret and the Balidan badge. How should I proceed?" With a smile on his face, Major Shyoran simply said, "You are very welcome to try". When my friend insisted on the point, Major Shyoran replied, "See it is simple. Either you have it in you or you don’t. Agar tumhara dil, dimag aur ghutna ek line main hai, you can make it (you can make it granted your head, heart and knee fall in a line)".

I was quite surprised and when I asked what his words meant, Major Shyoran explained, "Dil - we need men with extra ordinary courage and spirit of comradie, who are willing to accept any challenge under any circumstances. Dimag - we need men with undying spirit, who refuse to give up - no matter what, men who are mentally so robust that they keep pushing their break point to the next limit every time. You are out of the race the moment you show your break point during the training or probation. Ghutna – Men with great physical strength and endurance, who can endure unimaginable hardship, who can keep running with full battle load for miles even when body refuse to - without food, water or rest."

That is where my interest in SF grew but nothing much was (and still is) available in public domain because everything related to them - their training, weaponry, tactics, missions, capabilities etc is shrouded in secrecy. Using my memory and few sources, I am writing this tribute to the 10 Para (SF) battalion who is going to celebrate their Golden Jubilee on 1st June 2017.

Making of a scorpion