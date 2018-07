[India], July 04 (ANI): At least 10 people were killed after a major fire broke out at a firecracker godown near Koti Lingala Temple in Telangana's Warangal district on Wednesday.

The collector of Warangal district confirmed the report and said that four fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the flames.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited. (ANI)