10% reservation will benefit those with income less than Rs 8 lakhs: Shah

[India], Jan 08 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Tuesday said the 10 per cent reservation given to economically weaker upper caste people in jobs and education will give huge relief to those in the income bracket of less than Rs 8 lakhs.

In an interview to ANI, Shah underlined that the new reservation quota will benefit crores of youth in the country in education and employment sectors.

"It will give great relief to people who have an annual income less than Rs 8 lakhs. Crores of youth will have benefits from this reservation in education and jobs. The reservation of 50 per cent for SC, ST, and OBCs remains unaffected with this decision," he noted.

Furthermore, Shah informed that in the education sector, a decision has been taken where 10 per cent of seats have been reserved for meritorious students.

Heaping praises on the Narendra Modi-led central government for taking the initiative, Shah said: "I thank the Cabinet for bringing this step. The demands of the youth have been fulfilled after so many years. The government is heading to that direction and with this, the youth will achieve justice."

The BJP chief went on to say that the new reservation quota will change the lives of the youth of the country.

On Monday, the BJP-led central government had approved giving 10 per cent reservation to upper caste poor in jobs and education, which led to widespread debate in the political arena.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the reservation bill would enable social upliftment.

"This reservation bill ensures 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (together with all, development for all). It is a move for equality and will enable social upliftment," Jaitley said in Lok Sabha.

Backing the reservation bill, Congress MP KV Thomas, however, questioned the nature of the bill being introduced and demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) over the same.

"We support this quota bill and we are not against this. But the way it is being brought raises questions on your (BJP's) sincerity. My request is to send this (bill) to JPC first," he said at the Lok Sabha.

However, the Opposition raised doubts over the introduction of the new reservation quota with the Lok Sabha elections a few months away.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP M Thambidurai criticised the reservation bill, asserting that it would be struck down by the Supreme Court.

"Have government schemes for the poor failed? There are enough schemes. This reservation bill which you are bringing will be struck down by the Supreme Court," he said.

Furthermore, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay questioned the government's intention of not taking up the women reservation bill with the same priority as the reservation bill.

"Why does the government not take up the women reservation bill with the same priority as this quota bill? This bill is not only about jobs, but it is also about misleading the youth with false hopes and fake dreams," he said at the Lower House.

Earlier in the day, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati had welcomed the reservation announced by the Centre for economically weaker sections of the upper caste. However, she called the move a "political stunt."

"The decision taken by the central government is good but the intention behind the decision seems to be not good. It looks more of a political stunt as it has come just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. It would have been better had the government taken the decision earlier," Mayawati, in an exclusive interview, told ANI. (ANI)