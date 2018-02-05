10 trains cancelled due to low visibility in northern region

[India], Feb 5 (ANI): As many as 10 trains were cancelled, and 19 were arriving late owing to the low visibility in the national capital region on Monday.

Three trains were rescheduled as per Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), New Delhi Railway Station.

As the cold wave continues in Delhi, the minimum temperature was recorded at nine degree Celsius. The maximum temperature hovered around 23 degree Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR stands around 168-183.

The air quality in Dwarka was recorded at AQI 207 while that in R.K. Puram was recorded at AQI 285, both falling under the 'very unhealthy' category. (ANI)