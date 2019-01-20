10-year-old boy attacked over personal dispute in Muzaffarpur village

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): A 10-year-old boy was allegedly attacked and injured in the Siddhauli region of Muzaffarpur village on January 19, police said.

The assailant Rohit, who hails from a nearby village took the boy to a sugarcane field and allegedly attacked the boy injuring him in the eye, head and body.

“An FIR has been registered and the accused will be arrested soon,” police said.

Family members of the injured boy named Badal, who took him to hospital said the attack was motivated due to a long dispute between the two villages. (ANI)