[India], Dec 26 (ANI): A ten-year-old boy drowned in a lake in Telangana's Hyderabad on Monday.

As per reports, the victim, Mohd. Shakir was a Class six student and came to visit his relatives' home when the incident took place.

Though the local residents tried to rescue the boy, they could not save him.

The body has been sent for autopsy at Gandhi Hospital and a case has been registered, confirmed SHO, Osmania University police station. (ANI)