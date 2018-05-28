  1. Sify.com
10-year-old girl killed in ferris wheel accident

Last Updated: Mon, May 28, 2018 12:41 hrs

[India] May 28 (ANI): In a freak incident, a 10-yr-old girl was killed when one of the trolleys of a ferris wheel crashed at a fair here on Sunday.

Six other people were also injured in the accident.

The tragedy was caught on camera, and the images show a group of people tumbling out of a giant wheel.

The locals allege that they had warned the operator about a loose bolt in the trolley but he did not act as he was drunk.

The angry crowd, after the mishap, beat up the machinist and handed him over to the police.

The District Collector has ordered a probe into the incident. (ANI)



