10-yr jail term for ex-DMK MLA in 2012 rape-murder case

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): Former DMK MLA Rajkumar was on Friday sentenced to 10 years in prison by a special court here in connection with a 2012 case of alleged rape and death of a 15-year-old girl from Kerala.

Apart from the jail term, Rajkumar was slapped with a fine of Rs. 42,000. The former MLA was booked under Section 376 (Rape), 367a (Kidnap) and 302 (murder).

Rajkumar, who represented the Perambalur constituency, and two of his associates were accused of rape and murder of the girl.

In the case, the girl was allegedly taken away from her family in Kerala by Rajkumar and his associates under the false promise of giving free education. later she was employed as a domestic help in the lawmaker's house. Rajkumar and his associates then allegedly gang-raped the girl, following which she managed to inform her parents about her ordeal. However, she was admitted to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. (ANI)