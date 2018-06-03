100 buildings declared dangerous in Mumbai

[India], June 3 (ANI): In its annual pre-monsoon survey, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) has declared seven buildings in the city as extremely dangerous.

These seven buildings which come under the repair board of Mhada are said to be more than 50 years old.

Prakash Mehta, state housing minister said that the Mhada officials have managed to vacate 286 families from these seven buildings. He also said that the officials have sent notices to the remaining 117 families to vacate.

"Our survey has found that there are seven buildings in the most dangerous category. We are requesting the occupants to vacate the premises for their own safety," Mehta said. There are 93 dilapidated buildings which fall under the jurisdiction of the BMC and the state housing minister said that these dilapidated buildings fall in C1 (dangerous) category of the municipal corporation and the BMC will be getting them vacated too. (ANI)