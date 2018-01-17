100 crore demonetised currency seized in Kanpur

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday seized demonetised currency notes estimated to be worth Rs 100 crore in Kanpur.

However, the counting is on to ascertain the exact amount of money.

The raid was conducted in Kanpur's Seesamau pocket.

"We received information of the presence of demonetised currency worth crores at a person's residential premises in Kanpur. A raid was conducted by teams of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Income Tax (IT) department officials. A final amount has not been ascertained as search and counting is underway. We are interrogating the people involved," A K Meena, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) told ANI.

The police refused to disclose details about the accused involved. An interrogation is underway by the IT department officials. Further details are awaited.