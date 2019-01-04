100 ft tall National Flag at Secunderabad Railway Station

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday became the first Railway station under the South Central Railway (SCR) to hoist a gigantic Tricolour National flag on a 100 feet tall pole at its main entrance.

The flag is an attempt by Secunderabad Division to improve the spirit of nationalism and instill a sense of pride among the passengers.

"Indian Railway has taken an initiative to develop the A-1 category Railway Stations (on the basis of passenger earnings). The main purpose is to rekindle the spirit of nationalism. Railway Station is a place where a huge number of passengers from different states interact. South Central Railway has begun this initiative from the Secunderabad Railway station," said Rakesh, CPRO , South Central Railway.

The Railway Board had directed National Flags to be hoisted at 75 'A1' category Railway Stations acting upon which SCR has taken the initiative to hoist the National Flag at other 4 'A1' category Railway Stations -- Kacheguda, Hyderabad, Vijaywada and Tirupati. (ANI)