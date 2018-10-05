100 Great Indian Poems translated, published in Spanish

[Mexico], Oct 5 (ANI): 100 Great Indian Poems, a collection of poems written in 28 Indian languages spanning over three thousand years of Indian poetry has now been translated into Spanish and published by the Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon, Monterrey, Mexico.

The Spanish edition of 100 Great Indian Poems titled as 'Cien Grandes Poemas de la India' was launched at UNAM (National Autonomous University of Mexico) in Mexico City on October 3 and at Casa Del Libros in Monterrey, Mexico on October 4.

During the event, editor of anthology Abhay K. said that the Spanish edition of the book would act as a literary bridge between India and Latin America, along with its Portuguese edition which was earlier published in February this year by the University of Sao Paulo. During the launch of the book, he also remembered Mexican poet and Ambassador Octavio Paz who wrote a memorable book on India titled 'In Light of India'. A number of a well-known poet-translators have translated these poems into Spanish. They include Aurora Pinheiro, Alicia Silvestre, Alan Meller, Juan Villavicencio, Sergio Badilla Castillo, Arrigada Zubeita, Juan Garrido Salgado, Oscar Limache, Juan Carlos Olivas, Indran Amirthanayagam, Victor Rodrigues Nunes, Katherine Hedeen, and Jesus Sepulveda among others. These poems have also been translated into Nepali, Italian and Russian and are likely to be published in these languages soon. (ANI)