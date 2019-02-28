101 police personnel awarded for excellence in investigation

101 police personnel were on Thursday awarded the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation.

The award was presented to more than 100 police officers from 25 states and Union Territories belonging to various central investigation agencies.

"Among the personnel receiving this Awards, 11 are from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra Police each, nine are from CBI, eight are from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh police, seven are from Tamil Nadu police and the remaining from the other States/UT and Central Investigating Agencies. These include twelve (12) women police officers," a press statement read.

The medal introduced in 2018 was aimed at promoting high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognize such excellence in investigation by investigating officers. (ANI).