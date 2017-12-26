107-year-old finds Rahul Gandhi 'handsome', he sends her 'big hug'

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday found a new admirer - a 107-year-old grandmother, who thought the leader was handsome and wants to met him.





Gandhi in return wished the grandmother on her 107th birthday and also extended Christmas greetings.





Twitter user Dipali Sikand tweeted: "Today my grandmother turned 107. Her one wish. To meet @OfficeOfRG Rahul Gandhi! I asked her why? She whispers ...He's handsome!"



She also attached a picture of her grandmother cutting a cake on her 107th birthday.

In his reply, Gandhi said: "Dear Dipali, Please wish your beautiful grandmother a very happy birthday and a merry Xmas. Please also give her a big hug from me. Best, Rahul."