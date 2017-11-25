10kg opium seized in Ludhiana; two arrested

[India], Nov 25 (ANI): Ludhiana's Special Task Force (STF) recently arrested two men carrying a large cache of opium weighing 10 kg.

The accused namely Jatinder Singh and Raghuvinder Singh belong to Uttar Pradesh's Lakahnpur District and had come with an intention of selling the drugs here, the Ludhiana Police confirmed.

"The men were carrying drugs in a car which has been seized by the STF," said Ludhiana Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Kaur.

SP Kaur also said that during interrogation, the accused duo revealed that they brought opium worth Rs 80,000 per kg and would have sold it for Rs 2,00,000 per kg.

One of the accused, Jitendra Singh, already has another case registered under his name in 2008 and was on the run. The police took the duo under five-day remand. An FIR has been registered at Meharban Police Station. Punjab has been battling drug problem, with the state government stepping up efforts in its war on drugs. Earlier on November 5, it announced a campaign to organise village level sports tournaments across the state.(ANI)