11 arrested in Bank of Baroda robbery case

[India] December 5 (ANI): Mumbai police have arrested 11 accused in the Bank of Baroda robbery case.

The police have also recovered jewellery worth more than Rs 3.43 crores and Rs 1.38 crore in cash, which was robbed.

Four more accused are wanted in this case.

Police are considering invoking Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in this case as some of the arrested accused are habitual criminals.

The MCOCA is a law enacted by Maharashtra in India in 1999 to combat organised crime and terrorism. (ANI)