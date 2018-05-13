11 couple tie knot in mass wedding in Vadodara

[India], May 13 (ANI): At least 11 couple tied the knot on Sunday in a mass marriage ceremony organised by a Muslim organisation in Gujarat's Vadodara.

Out of the eleven couple, eight were Muslim and the remaining three belonged to Hindu religion.

Spreading a message of diversity, all the couple's exchanged the vows under the same roof.

An organizer of the event said that earlier they used to organize mass marriage only for the Muslim community, but later they included the Hindu couples too.

"We used to organise mass marriage only for Muslim couples. In 2016, it was suggested to include Hindu couples with poor economic conditions, to set an example of Hindu-Muslim unity," he said. The family and relatives of all the couple were also present there to bless them on the day. (ANI)