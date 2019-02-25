11 fights diverted from Delhi Airport due to bad weather

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): As many as 11 flights were diverted from New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to nearby airports due to bad weather in the national capital on Monday evening.

Due to a sudden change of the weather in the national capital and overhead congestion, nine flights were diverted to Jaipur whereas two were diverted to Lucknow.

Along with the change in weather, war memorial inauguration which included fly-past led to air-space restriction on civil aircraft movement that contributed to air-traffic congestion. There were also two VIP movements from the airport during the same time, which further prolonged the delays.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh's scheduled departure from Lucknow to Delhi also got delayed due to weather conditions in the capital. On Monday afternoon, many parts of the city witnessed unprecedented rains and abrupt bad weather. (ANI)