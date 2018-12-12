'11 fugitive criminals extradited in last 3 years'

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): Eleven fugitive criminals from various foreign countries, including the alleged middleman in 3,6oo crore VVIP chopper scam, Christian Michel, were successfully brought back to India, in the last three years, MoS External Affairs VK Singh told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Singh made the claim while replying to a question posed in the Lower House regarding extradition of criminals from foreign nations.

"Four extradition treaties were signed in the last three years. In the last three years, 11 fugitive criminals from various foreign countries, including the recent extradition of Christian Michel from UAE, were successfully brought back to India," said Singh.

Singh in his reply also stated that, "It is the policy of the Government of India to conclude extradition treaties with as many countries as possible so as to ensure that fugitive criminals do not escape justice. As of now, India has signed extradition treaties with a total of 50 countries and entered into extradition arrangements with 10 more countries to facilitate extradition." Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland case, was extradited to India on December 4 after the Dubai Cassation Court approved his extradition on November 19. (ANI)