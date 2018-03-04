11 held for looting bank, Rs 4.5 lakh seized

[India] Mar 04 (ANI): 11 out of 13 people accused of looting a bank on February 18 were arrested on Sunday in Kanpur.

Police authorities recovered the looted amount of Rs 4.5 lakh and jewellery.

"This is a very specialized gang with international contacts. Many people from respectable professions are also a part of it and have been providing them (with) funds and vehicles. That is also one of the reasons behind the smooth functioning of such gangs.", said Alok Singh, Inspector General of Police, Kanpur Zone.

Earlier in February this year, motorcycle-borne goons looted a petrol pump owner in Patna. His daughter sustained injuries in the incident.(ANI)