11 killed due to food poisoning in Karnataka

, Dec 14, (ANI): As many as 11 people have died and more than 50 others were hospitalised on Friday after consuming 'prasad' (holy offering) at a temple here in Karnataka, the Chamarajanagar Superintendent of Police, Dharmendra Kumar Meena said.

The food poisoning took place in the morning when the 'prasad' was distributed after a 'puja' at the Maramma temple.

The Karnataka Government has announced five lakh rupees compensation to the families of the deceased. The hospital expenses of those undergoing treatment would also be paid by the state.

Sharing details of the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy informed that Principal Secretary and Commissioner has instructed district health officials of Mandya and Mysore to provide all possible help to health administration in Chamrajnagar. Kumaraswamy has also canceled all his prior-appointments and is traveling to Mysore, to meet the patients admitted in the hospital. (ANI)