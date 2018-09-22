11 lakh rural poor families get houses under PMAY: Adityanath

[India], Sep 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asserted that the state government has so far provided houses to 11 lakh poor families in rural areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Interacting with media, Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh has scored first place in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and I am happy to inform that in rural areas, we have been successful in providing houses to 11 lakh poor families ."

He further said that the scheme has benefited over four lakh families in urban areas in the state.

Launched in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, PMAY aims to provide affordable housing to the poor with a target of building 20 million affordable houses by March 31, 2022. (ANI)